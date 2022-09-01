As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) offers stability

The closing price of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) was 30.50 for the day, down -1.13% from the previous closing price of $30.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3216645 shares were traded. WPM reached its highest trading level at $31.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WPM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.30 and its Current Ratio is at 21.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 24, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

On March 08, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $51.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $57.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wheaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPM has reached a high of $51.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.05.

Shares Statistics:

WPM traded an average of 2.69M shares per day over the past three months and 2.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 451.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 449.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WPM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 10.39M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.42, WPM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.