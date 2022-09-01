BHIL (Benson Hill Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Benson Hill Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.55, up 1.72% from its previous closing price of $3.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2437316 shares were traded. BHIL reached its highest trading level at $3.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHIL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On December 09, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.

On November 23, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on November 23, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHIL has reached a high of $10.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2766, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1716.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHIL traded 1.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 751.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.04M. Insiders hold about 47.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BHIL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.11, compared to 4.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.81. EPS for the following year is $-0.78, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.63 and $-0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $338.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.21M, up 133.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $403.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442M and the low estimate is $352.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.