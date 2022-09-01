Black Knight Inc. (BKI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) closed the day trading at 66.16 down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $66.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1400634 shares were traded. BKI reached its highest trading level at $66.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BKI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 273.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on May 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $80 from $83 previously.

On February 08, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $71.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 30, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $83.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Otting Joseph M bought 3,440 shares for $58.10 per share. The transaction valued at 199,877 led to the insider holds 7,746 shares of the business.

Jabbour Anthony M bought 14,000 shares of BKI for $963,701 on Sep 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 89,697 shares after completing the transaction at $68.84 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKI has reached a high of $84.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BKI traded about 744.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BKI traded about 504.4k shares per day. A total of 154.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.84M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BKI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.84, compared to 2.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.