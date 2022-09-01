Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) closed the day trading at 3.92 up 20.62% from the previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2027142 shares were traded. BNR reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0750.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BNR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNR has reached a high of $21.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1970, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8651.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BNR traded about 812.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BNR traded about 780.11k shares per day. A total of 104.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.64M. Insiders hold about 5.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BNR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 909.68k with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 382.28k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.35 and a low estimate of $-0.35, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.35, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.42 and $-1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.84. EPS for the following year is $-0.63, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.21 and $-1.35.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $22.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.4M to a low estimate of $22.4M. As of the current estimate, Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s year-ago sales were $19.75M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.87M, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.37M and the low estimate is $116.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.