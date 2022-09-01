CNK (Cinemark Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) closed at 14.08 in the last session, down -3.30% from day before closing price of $14.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3070114 shares were traded. CNK reached its highest trading level at $14.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $25.

On October 22, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $22.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 22, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Cavalier Michael sold 8,929 shares for $16.30 per share. The transaction valued at 145,543 led to the insider holds 273,329 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNK has reached a high of $23.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNK traded on average about 2.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.22M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.29% stake in the company. Shares short for CNK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.63M with a Short Ratio of 7.91, compared to 21.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.79% and a Short% of Float of 29.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $-0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $733.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $804.26M to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $260.53M, an estimated increase of 181.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $650.2M, an increase of 49.50% less than the figure of $181.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $744.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $487.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 71.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.