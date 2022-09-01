Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) closed at 4.09 in the last session, down -1.92% from day before closing price of $4.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2215790 shares were traded. CNDT reached its highest trading level at $4.2350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNDT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Skelton Clifford bought 47,675 shares for $4.23 per share. The transaction valued at 201,617 led to the insider holds 2,862,831 shares of the business.

Wood Stephen Henry bought 47,455 shares of CNDT for $199,786 on Aug 04. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 478,379 shares after completing the transaction at $4.21 per share. On May 09, another insider, Keyes Louis Edward, who serves as the EVP, Chief Revenue Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,750 and bolstered with 434,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Conduent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNDT has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3736, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8980.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNDT traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 733.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 215.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.92M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CNDT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 3.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $930M. It ranges from a high estimate of $930M to a low estimate of $930M. As of the current estimate, Conduent Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $975.33M, a decrease of -6.00% over than the figure of $-9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $986M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $964M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14B, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.