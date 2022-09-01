Considering Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) closed at 94.07 in the last session, down -0.48% from day before closing price of $94.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8717652 shares were traded. AMAT reached its highest trading level at $94.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 19, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $125 from $130 previously.

On August 19, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $160 to $140.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Little Teri A. sold 10,000 shares for $89.50 per share. The transaction valued at 895,000 led to the insider holds 83,169 shares of the business.

Little Teri A. sold 15,000 shares of AMAT for $1,294,500 on Jul 06. The SVP, CLO now owns 93,169 shares after completing the transaction at $86.30 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, DICKERSON GARY E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 300,000 shares for $152.79 each. As a result, the insider received 45,838,409 and left with 1,668,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Applied’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAT has reached a high of $167.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMAT traded on average about 7.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 888.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 866.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AMAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.49, compared to 11.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AMAT is 1.04, which was 0.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for AMAT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.11 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.87 and $7.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.49. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 30 analysts recommending between $9.69 and $6.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.06B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.4B and the low estimate is $24.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.