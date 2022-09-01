Considering Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $29.61 in the most recent trading day, Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) closed at 29.66, up 0.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1067868 shares were traded. NSSC reached its highest trading level at $29.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NSSC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 30, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $33 from $30 previously.

On July 11, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $28.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 when SOLOWAY RICHARD sold 10,558 shares for $41.94 per share. The transaction valued at 442,803 led to the insider holds 3,633,726 shares of the business.

BUCHEL KEVIN S sold 1,696 shares of NSSC for $71,300 on Sep 17. The Senior Vice President now owns 126,403 shares after completing the transaction at $42.04 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, SOLOWAY RICHARD, who serves as the President, CEO and Secretary of the company, sold 2,047 shares for $41.88 each. As a result, the insider received 85,728 and left with 3,644,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Napco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 41.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSSC has reached a high of $30.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 133.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 259.16k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.12M. Insiders hold about 20.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NSSC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 13.07, compared to 1.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $39.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.97M to a low estimate of $38.55M. As of the current estimate, Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.43M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.07M, an increase of 19.40% over than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.03M, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $166.8M and the low estimate is $159.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.