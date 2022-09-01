Considering Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) closed at 67.75 in the last session, down -3.20% from day before closing price of $69.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1243009 shares were traded. PLNT reached its highest trading level at $70.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On March 15, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $130.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on March 15, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Bode William sold 44 shares for $81.25 per share. The transaction valued at 3,575 led to the insider holds 7,310 shares of the business.

Bode William sold 116 shares of PLNT for $9,730 on Apr 05. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 7,354 shares after completing the transaction at $83.88 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Tucker Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 111 shares for $90.59 each. As a result, the insider received 10,055 and left with 4,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $99.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLNT traded on average about 769.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 772.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.03M. Shares short for PLNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.19, compared to 2.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $229.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $242M to a low estimate of $214.2M. As of the current estimate, Planet Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.56M, an estimated increase of 80.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $962.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $895M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $915.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587.02M, up 56.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.