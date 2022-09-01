Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) closed at 102.65 in the last session, up 0.01% from day before closing price of $102.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1769606 shares were traded. EXPE reached its highest trading level at $105.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXPE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Soliday Lance A sold 636 shares for $114.04 per share. The transaction valued at 72,532 led to the insider holds 8,949 shares of the business.

Menendez-Cambo Patricia bought 800 shares of EXPE for $99,097 on May 18. The Director now owns 1,274 shares after completing the transaction at $123.87 per share. On May 16, another insider, Soliday Lance A, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 376 shares for $124.12 each. As a result, the insider received 46,668 and left with 8,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Expedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has reached a high of $217.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 152.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXPE traded on average about 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 157.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.32M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 8.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EXPE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 25 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.26 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $-1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.12, with high estimates of $5.77 and low estimates of $3.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.05 and $4.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.07. EPS for the following year is $9.56, with 28 analysts recommending between $12.85 and $6.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 27 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.35B to a low estimate of $2.72B. As of the current estimate, Expedia Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.01B, an estimated increase of 49.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.63B, an increase of 22.70% less than the figure of $49.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.31B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.6B, up 35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.18B and the low estimate is $11.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.