Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) was 18.46 for the day, down -1.55% from the previous closing price of $18.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2780487 shares were traded. HTZ reached its highest trading level at $19.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HTZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On December 06, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $27.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 06, 2021, with a $27 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hertz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTZ has reached a high of $46.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.65.

Shares Statistics:

HTZ traded an average of 4.92M shares per day over the past three months and 2.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 398.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 356.73M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HTZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.42M with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 19.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.90% and a Short% of Float of 12.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.54 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.68 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.99. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.97B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.16B, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.94B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34B, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.14B and the low estimate is $9.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.