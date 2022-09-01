How is Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MRSN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) closed at 7.50 in the last session, down -1.96% from day before closing price of $7.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1096480 shares were traded. MRSN reached its highest trading level at $7.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRSN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On March 31, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on March 31, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when MISRA TUSHAR sold 1,879 shares for $7.10 per share. The transaction valued at 13,341 led to the insider holds 4,371 shares of the business.

Hack Andrew A. F. bought 14,760 shares of MRSN for $47,182 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 8,663,673 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On May 31, another insider, Hack Andrew A. F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,759 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 264,776 and bolstered with 8,648,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 120.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $14.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRSN traded on average about 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 867.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.31M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 6.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.47 and a low estimate of $-0.61, while EPS last year was $-0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.52, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.96 and $-2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.98, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.58 and $-2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43k, up 19,830.20% from the average estimate.