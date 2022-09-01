How is Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ: WTW) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $206.30 in the most recent trading day, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) closed at 206.83, up 0.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1107993 shares were traded. WTW reached its highest trading level at $208.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $205.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WTW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $227.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $284 to $240.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when WICKES GENE H sold 10,000 shares for $209.47 per share. The transaction valued at 2,094,700 led to the insider holds 72,475 shares of the business.

WICKES GENE H sold 22,487 shares of WTW for $4,947,140 on Aug 18. The Head of Benefits Deliv & Admin now owns 72,475 shares after completing the transaction at $220.00 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, WICKES GENE H, who serves as the Head of Benefits Deliv & Admin of the company, sold 398 shares for $220.00 each. As a result, the insider received 87,560 and left with 72,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Willis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTW has reached a high of $249.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $187.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 205.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 220.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 648.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 527.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.15M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WTW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 2.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.3 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.31, with high estimates of $6.47 and low estimates of $6.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.47 and $11.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.02. EPS for the following year is $15, with 9 analysts recommending between $15.67 and $13.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.27B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.69B and the low estimate is $8.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.