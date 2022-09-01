I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT).

After closing at $22.97 in the most recent trading day, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) closed at 22.64, down -1.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1081626 shares were traded. EPRT reached its highest trading level at $23.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EPRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 169.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Patten Mark E bought 1,000 shares for $20.76 per share. The transaction valued at 20,760 led to the insider holds 84,453 shares of the business.

Mavoides Peter M. bought 20,000 shares of EPRT for $413,600 on Jun 13. The President and CEO now owns 459,170 shares after completing the transaction at $20.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPRT has reached a high of $32.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 954.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 815.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for EPRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 3.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EPRT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.70, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $71.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.2M to a low estimate of $69.86M. As of the current estimate, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.99M, an estimated increase of 41.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $281.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.23M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $355.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $373.82M and the low estimate is $336.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.