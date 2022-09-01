I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO).

After closing at $28.26 in the most recent trading day, Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) closed at 27.89, down -1.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230419 shares were traded. PDCO reached its highest trading level at $28.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PDCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Zurbay Donald sold 10,180 shares for $29.58 per share. The transaction valued at 301,141 led to the insider holds 78,032 shares of the business.

KORSH LES B sold 4,889 shares of PDCO for $144,930 on Jul 06. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 71,449 shares after completing the transaction at $29.64 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Frohning Andrea L., who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 1,986 shares for $29.97 each. As a result, the insider received 59,520 and left with 39,259 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Patterson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCO has reached a high of $35.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 793.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 935.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 97.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.78M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 6.09, compared to 5.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.55%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PDCO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.04, compared to 1.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.11. The current Payout Ratio is 49.80% for PDCO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 24, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.29. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Patterson Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.5B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.08B and the low estimate is $6.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.