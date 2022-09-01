In spite of International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) closed at 41.62 down -1.14% from its previous closing price of $42.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2922211 shares were traded. IP reached its highest trading level at $42.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of International Paper Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $47 from $58 previously.

On June 21, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Goughnour Holly G. sold 2,155 shares for $44.69 per share. The transaction valued at 96,307 led to the insider holds 5,351 shares of the business.

Hamic William Thomas sold 3,630 shares of IP for $173,235 on May 16. The Senior Vice President now owns 22,050 shares after completing the transaction at $47.72 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,132,000 shares for $34.75 each. As a result, the insider received 143,587,000 and left with 4,614,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IP has reached a high of $57.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IP has traded an average of 2.85M shares per day and 2.35M over the past ten days. A total of 367.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 360.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.39, compared to 11.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IP is 1.85, from 2.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.15 and $4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.64. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.41B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.65B to a low estimate of $5.2B. As of the current estimate, International Paper Company’s year-ago sales were $5.71B, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.56B, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of $-5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.3B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.36B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.41B and the low estimate is $19.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.