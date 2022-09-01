In spite of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRTX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) closed at 81.03 up 8.66% from its previous closing price of $74.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1541482 shares were traded. MRTX reached its highest trading level at $83.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $115.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on February 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $171 to $141.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when CARTER BRUCE L A sold 10,000 shares for $85.49 per share. The transaction valued at 854,899 led to the insider holds 6,021 shares of the business.

Christensen Jamie sold 624 shares of MRTX for $39,649 on May 23. The EVP, Chief Scientific Officer now owns 86,804 shares after completing the transaction at $63.54 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Cherrington Julie M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,475 shares for $116.07 each. As a result, the insider received 171,203 and left with 2,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $195.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRTX has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 682.74k over the past ten days. A total of 55.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.85M. Shares short for MRTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.05M with a Short Ratio of 5.41, compared to 5.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.49% and a Short% of Float of 18.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-3.3 and a low estimate of $-3.69, while EPS last year was $-3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-3.6, with high estimates of $-3.11 and low estimates of $-3.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-13.33 and $-15.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-14.25. EPS for the following year is $-12.85, with 15 analysts recommending between $-7.35 and $-19.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.09M, down -90.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $307.1M and the low estimate is $24.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,001.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.