In spite of Rapid7 Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RPD) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Rapid7 Inc.’s stock clocked out at 57.50, down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $58.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1400678 shares were traded. RPD reached its highest trading level at $60.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RPD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 123.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $122.

On January 25, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on January 25, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Adams Timothy M bought 5,000 shares for $65.50 per share. The transaction valued at 327,516 led to the insider holds 106,540 shares of the business.

Schodorf Thomas E sold 260 shares of RPD for $29,260 on Apr 04. The Director now owns 5,290 shares after completing the transaction at $112.54 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Burton Andrew F., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,498 shares for $110.00 each. As a result, the insider received 604,780 and left with 259,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPD has reached a high of $145.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RPD traded 615.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 623.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.76M. Shares short for RPD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 7.39, compared to 4.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.69% and a Short% of Float of 7.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $164.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $164.98M to a low estimate of $163.5M. As of the current estimate, Rapid7 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.42M, an estimated increase of 29.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.81M, an increase of 32.50% over than the figure of $29.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.2M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $685.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $689.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535.4M, up 28.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $839.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $857.09M and the low estimate is $799.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.