In spite of The Macerich Company’s (NYSE:MAC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, The Macerich Company’s stock clocked out at 9.57, down -1.85% from its previous closing price of $9.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1747387 shares were traded. MAC reached its highest trading level at $9.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $14 from $18 previously.

On November 04, 2021, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $23.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on October 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when COPPOLA EDWARD C bought 60,000 shares for $8.75 per share. The transaction valued at 525,000 led to the insider holds 575,739 shares of the business.

O HERN THOMAS E bought 25,000 shares of MAC for $237,250 on Jun 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 162,880 shares after completing the transaction at $9.49 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, COPPOLA EDWARD C, who serves as the President of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $10.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 411,360 and bolstered with 515,739 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 531.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 264.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAC has reached a high of $22.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAC traded 2.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.08M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MAC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.09, compared to 18.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.60% and a Short% of Float of 10.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.55, MAC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.62. The current Payout Ratio is 349.40% for MAC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 10, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1014:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.05 and $-0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.18. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $-0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $214.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.5M to a low estimate of $202.67M. As of the current estimate, The Macerich Company’s year-ago sales were $212.14M, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.7M, an increase of 2.70% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $247.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $904.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $705.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $818.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.44M, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $848.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $926.7M and the low estimate is $765.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.