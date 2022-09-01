In the case of Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG), what’s next?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) closed the day trading at 4.49 up 0.45% from the previous closing price of $4.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2589739 shares were traded. AEG reached its highest trading level at $4.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4700.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aegon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEG has reached a high of $6.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4190, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9599.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEG traded about 3.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEG traded about 2.21M shares per day. A total of 2.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.78B. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AEG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 3.33M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

AEG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.21, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.44. The current Payout Ratio is 86.80% for AEG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2003 when the company split stock in a 104:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.79B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.29B and the low estimate is $30.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.