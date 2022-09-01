In the case of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), what’s next?

The closing price of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) was 1.54 for the day, down -6.10% from the previous closing price of $1.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3254264 shares were traded. LIDR reached its highest trading level at $1.6650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LIDR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on November 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when LACORTE BLAIR sold 18,500 shares for $5.67 per share. The transaction valued at 104,802 led to the insider holds 2,572,498 shares of the business.

LACORTE BLAIR sold 20,000 shares of LIDR for $109,480 on May 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,590,998 shares after completing the transaction at $5.47 per share. On May 23, another insider, LACORTE BLAIR, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 14,783 shares for $5.01 each. As a result, the insider received 74,122 and left with 2,610,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $12.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1206, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9118.

Shares Statistics:

LIDR traded an average of 891.24K shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.84M. Insiders hold about 15.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.75, compared to 5.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.63 and $-0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.67. EPS for the following year is $-0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01M, up 79.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34M and the low estimate is $21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 447.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.