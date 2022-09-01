In the case of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK), what’s next?

The closing price of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) was 88.10 for the day, down -1.03% from the previous closing price of $89.02. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2184691 shares were traded. SWK reached its highest trading level at $90.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $111 from $126 previously.

On August 01, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Link Janet sold 1,000 shares for $90.96 per share. The transaction valued at 90,960 led to the insider holds 28,260 shares of the business.

Ayers Andrea J. bought 15,500 shares of SWK for $1,483,142 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 15,500 shares after completing the transaction at $95.69 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, BELISLE JOCELYN, who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,244 shares for $157.71 each. As a result, the insider received 511,624 and left with 15,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stanley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWK has reached a high of $199.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.09.

Shares Statistics:

SWK traded an average of 1.94M shares per day over the past three months and 1.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.37M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SWK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 5.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.79, SWK has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.14 and a low estimate of $2.33, while EPS last year was $2.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.77, with high estimates of $3.21 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.1 and $8.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.72. EPS for the following year is $11.19, with 17 analysts recommending between $13.31 and $8.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.08B to a low estimate of $3.75B. As of the current estimate, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.26B, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.72B, an increase of 16.00% over than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.45B and the low estimate is $14.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.