In What Direction Will 3D Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:DDD) Stock Goes From Here?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) closed the day trading at 10.13 up 0.40% from the previous closing price of $10.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1226766 shares were traded. DDD reached its highest trading level at $10.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DDD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 01, 2022, Lake Street reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $29.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when HULL CHARLES W sold 26,386 shares for $10.95 per share. The transaction valued at 288,803 led to the insider holds 51,634 shares of the business.

KEVER JIM D bought 10,000 shares of DDD for $106,500 on May 26. The Director now owns 404,672 shares after completing the transaction at $10.65 per share. On May 25, another insider, Clinton Malissia, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,006 shares for $10.26 each. As a result, the insider received 61,645 and left with 53,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 3D’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDD has reached a high of $34.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DDD traded about 1.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DDD traded about 1.03M shares per day. A total of 127.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.02M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DDD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.22, compared to 12.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.02% and a Short% of Float of 12.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $-0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $602.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $588.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $597.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $615.64M, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $659.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $683.9M and the low estimate is $649.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.