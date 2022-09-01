In What Direction Will Webster Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:WBS) Stock Goes From Here?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) closed the day trading at 47.05 down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $47.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1132728 shares were traded. WBS reached its highest trading level at $47.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WBS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when Massiani Luis sold 8,000 shares for $46.43 per share. The transaction valued at 371,447 led to the insider holds 152,910 shares of the business.

Evans Javier L. sold 1,975 shares of WBS for $92,866 on May 18. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 34,929 shares after completing the transaction at $47.02 per share. On May 17, another insider, Evans Javier L., who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 1,005 shares for $47.91 each. As a result, the insider received 48,139 and left with 36,904 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Webster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBS has reached a high of $65.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WBS traded about 954.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WBS traded about 634.54k shares per day. A total of 175.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.96M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 4.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Dividends & Splits

WBS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12. The current Payout Ratio is 51.40% for WBS, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.34. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.67 and $5.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $901.09M, up 119.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.