Invest in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) closed at 1.45 in the last session, down -4.93% from day before closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0750 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2532896 shares were traded. AQST reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AQST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2019, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on January 03, 2019, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Boyd Peter E. bought 5,000 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050 led to the insider holds 59,532 shares of the business.

BRAENDER LORI J bought 13,761 shares of AQST for $13,211 on Jun 08. The General Counsel now owns 38,761 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Boyd Peter E., who serves as the SVP-Bus. Process & Info. Tech. of the company, bought 2,293 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,201 and bolstered with 54,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQST has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0244, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4112.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AQST traded on average about 913.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 627.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.83M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AQST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 919.97k with a Short Ratio of 1.14, compared to 1.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.28 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.14 and $-1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.37. EPS for the following year is $-0.94, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.58 and $-1.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.3M to a low estimate of $9.96M. As of the current estimate, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.35M, an estimated decrease of -31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.24M, a decrease of -15.40% over than the figure of $-31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93M and the low estimate is $62.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.