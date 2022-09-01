Invest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $2.01 in the most recent trading day, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) closed at 2.00, down -0.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8831295 shares were traded. LYG reached its highest trading level at $2.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LYG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

As of this moment, Lloyds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0982, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3702.

The stock has traded on average 10.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.91B. Insiders hold about 81.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 4.29M on Jun 14, 2022.

In the trailing 12 months, LYG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.01, compared to 0.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%.

