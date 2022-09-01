Invest in PTC Inc. (PTC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $114.18 in the most recent trading day, PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) closed at 114.89, up 0.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1615766 shares were traded. PTC reached its highest trading level at $116.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $138.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Moret Blake D. sold 613 shares for $120.43 per share. The transaction valued at 73,821 led to the insider holds 9,605,717 shares of the business.

Moret Blake D. sold 8,000 shares of PTC for $978,500 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 9,606,330 shares after completing the transaction at $122.31 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Moret Blake D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $121.92 each. As a result, the insider received 975,324 and left with 9,614,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PTC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTC has reached a high of $136.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 680.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 703.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 117.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.42M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 2.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.88 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.61. EPS for the following year is $5.35, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.98 and $4.83.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $498.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $508.7M to a low estimate of $481.65M. As of the current estimate, PTC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $480.66M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.