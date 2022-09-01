Invest in R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) closed at 21.85 in the last session, up 3.02% from day before closing price of $21.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3564957 shares were traded. RCM reached its highest trading level at $21.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RCM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when SPARBY JOHN M. sold 40,000 shares for $25.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,280 led to the insider holds 123,772 shares of the business.

FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD sold 200,000 shares of RCM for $4,996,600 on Aug 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,792,221 shares after completing the transaction at $24.98 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $25.02 each. As a result, the insider received 5,003,600 and left with 2,792,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, R1’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 106.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has reached a high of $27.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RCM traded on average about 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 278.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.68M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RCM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.78, compared to 6.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $391.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $396.9M to a low estimate of $390.32M. As of the current estimate, R1 RCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.93M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.