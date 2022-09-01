Invest in Semtech Corporation (SMTC) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) closed at 46.19 in the last session, down -1.41% from day before closing price of $46.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1663450 shares were traded. SMTC reached its highest trading level at $47.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMTC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $81.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $87 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Silberstein Asaf sold 1,971 shares for $62.60 per share. The transaction valued at 123,385 led to the insider holds 59,000 shares of the business.

WILSON JOHN MICHAEL sold 9,000 shares of SMTC for $560,521 on Apr 07. The EVP now owns 16,385 shares after completing the transaction at $62.28 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Rodensky Michael W, who serves as the SVP of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $68.79 each. As a result, the insider received 275,168 and left with 10,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Semtech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMTC has reached a high of $94.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMTC traded on average about 648.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 919.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.68M. Shares short for SMTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.53 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.38. EPS for the following year is $3.69, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $847M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $793.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $834.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $740.86M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $894.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $930.86M and the low estimate is $760M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.