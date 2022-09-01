Invest in Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) closed at 29.11 in the last session, down -4.93% from day before closing price of $30.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1306225 shares were traded. SHOO reached its highest trading level at $30.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SHOO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 06, 2021, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Smith Robert Garrett sold 2,222 shares for $38.96 per share. The transaction valued at 86,571 led to the insider holds 8,500 shares of the business.

Rosenfeld Edward R. sold 40,000 shares of SHOO for $1,614,696 on Mar 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 790,210 shares after completing the transaction at $40.37 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, VARELA AMELIA, who serves as the President of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $50.20 each. As a result, the insider received 3,765,000 and left with 185,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steven’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOO has reached a high of $51.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SHOO traded on average about 791.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 670.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.28M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 4.81, compared to 2.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SHOO is 0.84, which was 0.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The current Payout Ratio is 21.80% for SHOO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.27 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $528.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $564.8M to a low estimate of $492.45M. As of the current estimate, Steven Madden Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $525.54M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $519.61M, a decrease of -9.70% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $545M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $482.93M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.