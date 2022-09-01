Invest in UGI Corporation (UGI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $39.51 in the most recent trading day, UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) closed at 39.50, down -0.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1466134 shares were traded. UGI reached its highest trading level at $39.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $38 from $46 previously.

On October 20, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $46.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Walsh John L sold 105,000 shares for $42.36 per share. The transaction valued at 4,447,317 led to the insider holds 429,734 shares of the business.

Walsh John L sold 0 shares of UGI for $19 on Feb 18. The Director now owns 439,734 shares after completing the transaction at $38.31 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Perreault Roger, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 3,900 shares for $38.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 150,716 and bolstered with 37,235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UGI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGI has reached a high of $47.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 817.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 210.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.09, compared to 6.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.32, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.81. The current Payout Ratio is 21.40% for UGI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.83. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.45B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.37B and the low estimate is $7.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.