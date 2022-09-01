Investing in Ball Corporation (BALL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Ball Corporation’s stock clocked out at 55.81, down -1.78% from its previous closing price of $56.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2745919 shares were traded. BALL reached its highest trading level at $57.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BALL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $58 from $80 previously.

On August 05, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $81 to $65.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $58.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ball’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BALL has reached a high of $98.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BALL traded 2.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 317.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 311.06M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BALL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 9.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.98 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.81. EPS for the following year is $4.42, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.73 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $3.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.04B to a low estimate of $3.58B. As of the current estimate, Ball Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.22B, an estimated increase of 19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $4B, an increase of 13.10% less than the figure of $19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.78B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.81B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.23B and the low estimate is $15.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.