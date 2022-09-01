Investing in National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) closed at 44.90 down -1.23% from its previous closing price of $45.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1100772 shares were traded. NNN reached its highest trading level at $45.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of National Retail Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $46.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on January 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HABICHT KEVIN B sold 10,520 shares for $48.06 per share. The transaction valued at 505,591 led to the insider holds 203,717 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNN has reached a high of $48.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NNN has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 716.25k over the past ten days. A total of 174.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NNN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 4.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NNN is 2.20, from 2.07 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.60.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.91 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $776.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $762.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.41M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $797.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $824.55M and the low estimate is $756.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.