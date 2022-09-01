Investing in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 3.56, up 1.71% from its previous closing price of $3.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1228834 shares were traded. ROIV reached its highest trading level at $3.6250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROIV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On April 29, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

On December 15, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Gline Matthew sold 20,009 shares for $3.71 per share. The transaction valued at 74,233 led to the insider holds 1,204,338 shares of the business.

Venker Eric sold 16,530 shares of ROIV for $61,326 on Aug 24. The President & COO now owns 1,083,164 shares after completing the transaction at $3.71 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Kumar Rakhi, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,652 shares for $3.71 each. As a result, the insider received 6,129 and left with 142,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIV has reached a high of $16.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7024.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROIV traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 782.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 695.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 420.37M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.15M with a Short Ratio of 9.16, compared to 5.95M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.11 and $-1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.36. EPS for the following year is $-1.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.94 and $-1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.29M, down -20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.59M and the low estimate is $67.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 132.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.