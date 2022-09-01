Is Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) closed at 11.10 in the last session, up 0.09% from day before closing price of $11.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2747975 shares were traded. OWL reached its highest trading level at $11.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OWL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 339.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On June 08, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $18.

On January 24, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 24, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares for $12.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,445,850 led to the insider holds 43,396,043 shares of the business.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 165,000 shares of OWL for $1,980,000 on Aug 23. The 10% Owner now owns 43,515,043 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Blue Pool Capital Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 254,000 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 2,989,580 and left with 43,680,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OWL has reached a high of $17.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OWL traded on average about 3.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 422.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 410.14M. Insiders hold about 2.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OWL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.44M with a Short Ratio of 7.55, compared to 22.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.25% and a Short% of Float of 9.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OWL is 0.44, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $302.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $313.3M to a low estimate of $293.65M. As of the current estimate, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.26M, an estimated increase of 69.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.84M, an increase of 41.20% less than the figure of $69.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $343.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $323M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $823.88M, up 53.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.