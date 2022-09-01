Is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $162.43 in the most recent trading day, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) closed at 161.34, down -0.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8741708 shares were traded. JNJ reached its highest trading level at $163.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JNJ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Wengel Kathryn E sold 40,000 shares for $173.00 per share. The transaction valued at 6,920,040 led to the insider holds 71,311 shares of the business.

Decker Robert J sold 8,462 shares of JNJ for $1,523,160 on May 26. The Controller, CAO now owns 15,473 shares after completing the transaction at $180.00 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Hait William, who serves as the of the company, sold 29,699 shares for $183.58 each. As a result, the insider received 5,452,053 and left with 80,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Johnson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNJ has reached a high of $186.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $155.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.63B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JNJ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 15.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JNJ’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.04, compared to 4.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 61.70% for JNJ, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.71 and a low estimate of $2.21, while EPS last year was $2.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.27, with high estimates of $2.53 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.25 and $10 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.07. EPS for the following year is $10.58, with 16 analysts recommending between $11.1 and $10.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JNJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.78B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $98.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.95B and the low estimate is $95.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.