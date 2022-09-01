Is Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) closed at 2.89 in the last session, down -2.69% from day before closing price of $2.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1313689 shares were traded. PBI reached its highest trading level at $3.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8700.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 164.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 50.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 49.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when GUILFOILE MARY bought 25,000 shares for $3.48 per share. The transaction valued at 86,918 led to the insider holds 101,930 shares of the business.

Fairweather James Arthur bought 4,335 shares of PBI for $14,823 on Aug 01. The EVP & Chief Innovation Officer now owns 143,260 shares after completing the transaction at $3.42 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Goldstein Daniel J, who serves as the EVP/Chief Legal & Compliance of the company, bought 3,013 shares for $3.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 80,822 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pitney’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has reached a high of $8.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5244, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9816.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PBI traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 173.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.19M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.20, compared to 9.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PBI is 0.20, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.17. The current Payout Ratio is 73.60% for PBI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $872.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $872.37M to a low estimate of $872.37M. As of the current estimate, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $875.45M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of $-0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.67B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $3.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.