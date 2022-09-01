Is San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) closed at 12.43 in the last session, down -4.90% from day before closing price of $13.07. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1166533 shares were traded. SJT reached its highest trading level at $13.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SJT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 05, 2009, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17.50 from $25.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, San’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 177.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJT has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SJT traded on average about 992.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.19M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SJT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 421.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 321.42k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SJT is 1.29, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.37.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.