Is this a Prime Time To acquire Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) stock

The price of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) closed at 53.90 in the last session, down -1.82% from day before closing price of $54.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1438443 shares were traded. LSCC reached its highest trading level at $55.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LSCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 03, 2021, Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $68 to $95.

KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT sold 23,858 shares for $59.72 per share. The transaction valued at 1,424,778 led to the insider holds 786,084 shares of the business.

O’Rourke Glenn sold 360 shares of LSCC for $21,254 on Aug 23. The SVP, Mfg Ops now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $59.04 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, O’Rourke Glenn, who serves as the SVP, Mfg Ops of the company, sold 920 shares for $63.87 each. As a result, the insider received 58,760 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LSCC traded on average about 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.89M. Shares short for LSCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 5.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $158.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.6M to a low estimate of $157.53M. As of the current estimate, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $120.25M, an estimated increase of 31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.42M, an increase of 25.90% less than the figure of $31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $637.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $631.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $634.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $515.33M, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $719.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747M and the low estimate is $704M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.