Is this a Prime Time To acquire Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) stock

After closing at $76.45 in the most recent trading day, Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) closed at 76.97, up 0.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1484321 shares were traded. RHI reached its highest trading level at $77.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $133 to $67.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when GLASS ROBERT W sold 10,000 shares for $80.35 per share. The transaction valued at 803,514 led to the insider holds 247,349 shares of the business.

Kempthorne Dirk A sold 2,662 shares of RHI for $215,957 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 14,284 shares after completing the transaction at $81.13 per share. On May 12, another insider, GENTZKOW PAUL F, who serves as the Pres & CEO Talent Solutions of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $92.87 each. As a result, the insider received 4,643,290 and left with 275,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Robert’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RHI has reached a high of $125.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 983.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 830.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.55M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.25% stake in the company. Shares short for RHI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.59, compared to 5.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RHI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89. The current Payout Ratio is 26.00% for RHI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.64 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.32. EPS for the following year is $6.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $7 and $3.91.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, Robert Half International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.71B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.46B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.23B and the low estimate is $6.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.