Is this a Prime Time To acquire The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) stock

The price of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) closed at 20.26 in the last session, down -1.17% from day before closing price of $20.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170945 shares were traded. HAIN reached its highest trading level at $20.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HAIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, CL King started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On May 23, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $34.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Welling Glenn W. sold 1,021,923 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 26,569,998 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Welling Glenn W. sold 209,238 shares of HAIN for $5,606,700 on May 16. The Director now owns 73,529 shares after completing the transaction at $26.80 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,833 shares for $34.98 each. As a result, the insider received 378,926 and left with 78,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has reached a high of $48.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HAIN traded on average about 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HAIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 3.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $478.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $495M to a low estimate of $464.5M. As of the current estimate, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $450.65M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $489.12M, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $516.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $457.18M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97B, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.