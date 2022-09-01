It’s a good day to be an ATI Inc. (ATI) shareholder

As of close of business last night, ATI Inc.’s stock clocked out at 29.93, down -5.01% from its previous closing price of $31.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2354044 shares were traded. ATI reached its highest trading level at $31.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Schwartz Karl D sold 1,000 shares for $31.22 per share. The transaction valued at 31,220 led to the insider holds 63,833 shares of the business.

Schwartz Karl D sold 2,000 shares of ATI for $50,000 on Jul 28. The VP, Controller & CAO now owns 64,833 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, DIGGS JAMES C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $24.00 each. As a result, the insider received 300,000 and left with 46,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ATI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 855.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATI has reached a high of $33.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATI traded 1.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.79M. Shares short for ATI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.29M with a Short Ratio of 8.74, compared to 17.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.71% and a Short% of Float of 18.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ATI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.