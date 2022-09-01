It’s a good day to be an Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) shareholder

In the latest session, Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) closed at 12.39 up 8.40% from its previous closing price of $11.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1287412 shares were traded. ENFN reached its highest trading level at $12.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enfusion Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On November 15, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 15, 2021, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Luo Roy bought 1,261,594 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 21,447,098 led to the insider holds 722,707 shares of the business.

ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L bought 722,707 shares of ENFN for $12,286,019 on Oct 25. The 10% Owner now owns 722,707 shares after completing the transaction at $17.00 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 538,887 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,161,079 and bolstered with 538,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENFN has reached a high of $23.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENFN has traded an average of 303.29K shares per day and 557.1k over the past ten days. A total of 113.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.95M. Shares short for ENFN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.92, compared to 2.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 8.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $148.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.7M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $193.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201.4M and the low estimate is $188.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.