It’s a good day to be an Republic Services Inc. (RSG) shareholder

In the latest session, Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) closed at 142.72 down -0.78% from its previous closing price of $143.84. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1578241 shares were traded. RSG reached its highest trading level at $144.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Republic Services Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 385.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Vander Ark Jon sold 14,100 shares for $142.49 per share. The transaction valued at 2,009,080 led to the insider holds 59,619 shares of the business.

Stuart Timothy E sold 15,000 shares of RSG for $2,027,805 on Jun 07. The COO now owns 19,675 shares after completing the transaction at $135.19 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, GOEBEL BRIAN A, who serves as the CAO of the company, sold 347 shares for $135.01 each. As a result, the insider received 46,848 and left with 6,186 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Republic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSG has reached a high of $148.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RSG has traded an average of 1.02M shares per day and 782.11k over the past ten days. A total of 316.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.10M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RSG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 1.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RSG is 1.98, from 1.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74. The current Payout Ratio is 41.30% for RSG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.87 and $4.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.69. EPS for the following year is $5.21, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.51 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.29B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.36B to a low estimate of $3.22B. As of the current estimate, Republic Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.71B, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.47B, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.29B, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.53B and the low estimate is $13.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.