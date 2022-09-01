It’s a good day to be an Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Toll Brothers Inc.’s stock clocked out at 43.79, down -2.04% from its previous closing price of $44.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1688370 shares were traded. TOL reached its highest trading level at $45.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $48.

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $63.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 05, 2022, with a $63 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 25,000 shares for $72.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,803,200 led to the insider holds 159,919 shares of the business.

MARBACH CARL B sold 10,000 shares of TOL for $722,780 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 67,430 shares after completing the transaction at $72.28 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Connor Martin P., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $70.97 each. As a result, the insider received 354,830 and left with 34,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Toll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOL has reached a high of $75.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOL traded 1.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.61M. Insiders hold about 6.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TOL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 3.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.44, TOL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06. The current Payout Ratio is 9.40% for TOL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 10, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.45 and a low estimate of $2.19, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.95, with high estimates of $5.56 and low estimates of $4.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.97 and $9.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.23. EPS for the following year is $10.87, with 18 analysts recommending between $13.63 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.18B and the low estimate is $9.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.