It’s an appealing income play to consider NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

After closing at $22.67 in the most recent trading day, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) closed at 22.59, down -0.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6210210 shares were traded. NLOK reached its highest trading level at $22.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NLOK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 12, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On April 13, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $19.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on April 13, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Feld Peter A bought 500,000 shares for $22.03 per share. The transaction valued at 11,017,200 led to the insider holds 2,024,896 shares of the business.

Feld Peter A bought 600,000 shares of NLOK for $13,211,280 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 9,644,194 shares after completing the transaction at $22.02 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Feld Peter A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,400,000 shares for $22.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,332,420 and bolstered with 9,181,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NortonLifeLock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLOK has reached a high of $30.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 578.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 569.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.48% stake in the company. Shares short for NLOK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 21.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.35%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NLOK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 34.00% for NLOK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $710M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $710M to a low estimate of $710M. As of the current estimate, NortonLifeLock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $685.38M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $720.65M, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $725M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.