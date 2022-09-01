It’s an appealing income play to consider Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

The price of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) closed at 5.66 in the last session, down -1.39% from day before closing price of $5.74. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1587087 shares were traded. SAND reached its highest trading level at $5.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on August 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $9 from $9.50 previously.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.30.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 191.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.43M. Insiders hold about 3.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.91% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $31.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.4M to a low estimate of $31.4M. As of the current estimate, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $26.45M, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.8M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.86M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.17M and the low estimate is $136M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.