It’s an appealing income play to consider Waste Connections Inc. (WCN)

After closing at $139.46 in the most recent trading day, Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) closed at 139.18, down -0.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1161464 shares were traded. WCN reached its highest trading level at $140.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WCN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 167.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $124.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 07, 2021, with a $124 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when RAZZOUK WILLIAM J sold 2,000 shares for $140.16 per share. The transaction valued at 280,320 led to the insider holds 5,584 shares of the business.

RAZZOUK WILLIAM J sold 4,073 shares of WCN for $570,337 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 4,016 shares after completing the transaction at $140.03 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 84 shares for $131.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,000 and bolstered with 7,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Waste’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WCN has reached a high of $145.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 782.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 608.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 257.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WCN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WCN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.78, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.70. The current Payout Ratio is 32.90% for WCN, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.92 and $4.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.8. EPS for the following year is $5.53, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.19 and $5.26.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $2.3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.31B to a low estimate of $2.29B. As of the current estimate, Waste Connections Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.89B, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.32B, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.76B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.88B and the low estimate is $9.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.