It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) closed the day trading at 170.83 up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $170.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2379592 shares were traded. CCI reached its highest trading level at $172.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $200 from $191 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $204 to $183.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on June 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $180.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 when Stephens Kevin A bought 699 shares for $173.60 per share. The transaction valued at 121,344 led to the insider holds 10,703 shares of the business.

Collins Robert Sean sold 1,000 shares of CCI for $185,435 on May 03. The Vice President and Controller now owns 10,082 shares after completing the transaction at $185.44 per share. On May 03, another insider, Collins Robert Sean, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $185.44 each. As a result, the insider received 185,435 and left with 10,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCI has reached a high of $209.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 174.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 181.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CCI traded about 1.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CCI traded about 1.24M shares per day. A total of 433.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CCI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 5.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

CCI’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.88, up from 5.06 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $3.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.94. EPS for the following year is $4.11, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.39 and $3.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.34B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.23B and the low estimate is $6.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.