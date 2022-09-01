It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) closed the day trading at 125.31 down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $126.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1116416 shares were traded. DGX reached its highest trading level at $127.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DGX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $175 to $140.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $139.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when RING TIMOTHY M sold 2,000 shares for $136.04 per share. The transaction valued at 272,080 led to the insider holds 23,933 shares of the business.

RING TIMOTHY M sold 2,000 shares of DGX for $266,940 on Jul 01. The Director now owns 23,933 shares after completing the transaction at $133.47 per share. On May 24, another insider, RUSCKOWSKI STEPHEN H, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 282,408 shares for $140.12 each. As a result, the insider received 39,571,322 and left with 334,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Quest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DGX has reached a high of $174.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DGX traded about 820.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DGX traded about 914.32k shares per day. A total of 117.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.81M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DGX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.96, compared to 4.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Dividends & Splits

DGX’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.64, up from 2.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89. The current Payout Ratio is 20.40% for DGX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.36 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $3.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.81 and $9.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.66. EPS for the following year is $8.46, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.87 and $7.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.79B, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.93B and the low estimate is $8.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.